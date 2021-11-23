Alexa, Grab My Credit Card—Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here
BLACK FRIDAY 2021
Black Friday sales may have started remarkably early this year, but the week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday (we're just calling it "Deals Week") extravaganza is almost here, and there are thousands of new deals to take advantage of. From now through the "Turkey Five" (the five days starting either on or after Thanksgiving and ending on Cyber Monday) Amazon will be launching new deals on customer favorite brands, lighting deals that are only live for a few hours, and extended deals that'll be live throughout the week. Of course, many of Amazon's Black Friday deals are actually already live and waiting to be added to your cart.
Of course, Amazon's Black Friday sale is full of awesome deals spanning across all of the product categories from beauty to tech and everything in between. As mentioned, new deals will be added to the already robust collection through the remainder of the week and into the next, so you may want to consider bookmarking this page—we'll be keeping it updated as best we can! After all, you never know if the items you're coveting are going to stay in stock throughout the month of November, right?
With the global supply chain issues going on, it's no surprise that, like many e-tailers, Amazon's early Black Friday deals are a great place to knock off gifts on your list before the post-holiday shopping craze officially begins. From Alexa-enabled device deals like the Kindle and the best-selling Fire TV sticks for half off, Amazon's deals week sale is not one to be missed. Scroll through below to check out what Scouted editors are adding to their carts now or shop all of Amazon's early Black Friday deals here.
iRobot Roomba 694 Vacuum Cleaner
Down from $274
Amazon Echo Frames Smart Audio Sunglasses
Down from $270
NuLoom Blythe Moroccan Area Rug
Down from $617
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Volumizer Brush
Down from $59.99
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Down from $79.99
Google Nest Smart Thermostat
Down from $129.99
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Down from $50
Le Creuset Cast Iron Oven
Down from $300
Obagi ElastiDERM Firming Eye Cream
Down from $115.50
Deluxe Cheese Board
Down from $79.99
