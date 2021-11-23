Brace Your Wallets—Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here

Black Friday sales may have started remarkably early this year, but the week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday (we're just calling it "Deals Week") extravaganza is almost here, and there are thousands of new deals to take advantage of. From now through the "Turkey Five" (the five days starting either on or after Thanksgiving and ending on Cyber Monday) Amazon will be launching new deals on customer favorite brands, lighting deals that are only live for a few hours, and extended deals that'll be live throughout the week. Of course, many of Amazon's Black Friday deals are actually already live and waiting to be added to your cart.

Of course, Amazon's Black Friday sale is full of awesome deals spanning across all of the product categories from beauty to tech and everything in between. As mentioned, new deals will be added to the already robust collection through the remainder of the week and into the next, so you may want to consider bookmarking this page—we'll be keeping it updated as best we can! After all, you never know if the items you're coveting are going to stay in stock throughout the month of November, right?

With the global supply chain issues going on, it's no surprise that, like many e-tailers, Amazon's early Black Friday deals are a great place to knock off gifts on your list before the post-holiday shopping craze officially begins. From Alexa-enabled device deals like the Kindle and the best-selling Fire TV sticks for half off, Amazon's deals week sale is not one to be missed. Scroll through below to check out what Scouted editors are adding to their carts now or shop all of Amazon's early Black Friday deals here.

iRobot Roomba 694 Vacuum Cleaner Down from $274 Buy at Amazon $ 179 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon Echo Frames Smart Audio Sunglasses Down from $270 Buy at Amazon $ 165 Free Shipping | Free Returns

NuLoom Blythe Moroccan Area Rug Down from $617 Buy at Amazon $ 157 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Volumizer Brush Down from $59.99 Buy at Amazon $ 34.98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Down from $79.99 Buy at Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Google Nest Smart Thermostat Down from $129.99 Buy at Amazon $ 99.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon Fire TV Stick Down from $50 Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Le Creuset Cast Iron Oven Down from $300 Buy at Amazon $ 179.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Obagi ElastiDERM Firming Eye Cream Down from $115.50 Buy at Amazon $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Deluxe Cheese Board Down from $79.99 Buy at Amazon $ 39.72 Free Shipping | Free Returns

