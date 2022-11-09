Alexa, Grab My Wallet! Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals Are Live

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Black Friday sales may have started remarkably early this year, but the week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday extravaganza is still on the horizon. While Amazon has not yet launched its official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are plenty of steep discounts to shop now. From now through the “Turkey Five” (the five days starting either on or after Thanksgiving and ending on Cyber Monday), Amazon is releasing early Black Friday deals on customer-favorite brands and products. These early deals give shoppers extra time to save on big-ticket items and stock up on holiday gifts before the rush begins.

Of course, Amazon’s early Black Friday sale is full of awesome deals spanning all product categories, from beauty to tech, home decor and appliances, and everything in between. As mentioned, new deals will be added to the already robust collection throughout the next couple of weeks, so you may want to consider bookmarking this page—we’ll be keeping it updated as best we can! After all, you never know if the items you're coveting will stay in stock throughout November, right?

With the global supply chain issues and inflation on the rise, it's no surprise that, like many e-tailers, Amazon's early Black Friday deals are a great place to knock off gifts on your list before the post-holiday shopping craze officially begins. From Alexa-enabled device deals to discounted bulk everyday essentials, Amazon’s early Black Friday sale is not one to be missed. Scroll through below to check out what Scouted editors are adding to their carts now, or shop all of Amazon's early Black Friday deals here.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Amazon Devices

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV Down from $510 Buy at Amazon $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System Down from $200 Buy at Amazon $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 Tablet Down from $100 Buy at Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Appliances

iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) WiFi Connected Robot Vacuum Down from $600 Buy at Amazon $ 350 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nespresso De'Longhi Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine Down from $179 Buy at Amazon $ 127 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Conair 2-in-1 Turbo Handheld Steamer and Iron for Clothes Down from $87 Buy at Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beauty

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus Down from $240 Buy at Amazon $ 155 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ELEMIS Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Marine Cream Down from $212 Buy at Amazon $ 165 Free Shipping | Free Returns

PMD Personal Microderm At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Down from $200 Buy at Amazon $ 148 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Home & Kitchen

Casper Weighted Blanket Down from $189 Buy at Amazon $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bissell Little Green Portable Multi-purpose Cleaner Down from $125 Buy at Amazon $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

nuLoom Blythe Moroccan Rug Down from $180 Buy at Amazon $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Household Essentials

Glad Trash & Food Storage Medium Quick-Tie Trash Bags Down from $35 Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

OxiClean | Outdoor Multipurpose Concentrated Cleaner Down from $40 Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CRYOVAC Resealable Double Zipper Quart Freezer Bags—360 CT Down from $41 Buy at Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Electronics

Bose SoundLink Around-ear Wireless Headphones II- Down from $230 Buy at Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 Router Down from $200 Buy at Amazon $ 155 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Reolink Home Security WiFi Camera System Down from $85 Buy at Amazon $ 63 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fitness

Star Power Under Desk Treadmill Walking Pad & Treadmill Down from $270 Buy at Amazon $ 229 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sunny Health & Fitness Standing Portable Elliptical Machine Down from $175 Buy at Amazon $ 82 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SereneLife Rowing Machine—Air and Magnetic Rowing Machine Down from $270 Buy at Amazon $ 168 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pets

Bedsure Large Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed Down from $50 Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

PETNF Heated Cat Houses for Outdoor Cats Down from $60 Buy at Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vimtag Pet Camera 080P 360 Pet Camera Down from $60 Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals, including HP coupons, Samsung coupons, Best Buy coupons, and NordVPN coupons.