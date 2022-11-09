Alexa, Grab My Wallet! Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals Are Live

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Black Friday sales may have started remarkably early this year, but the week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday extravaganza is still on the horizon. While Amazon has not yet launched its official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are plenty of steep discounts to shop now. From now through the “Turkey Five” (the five days starting either on or after Thanksgiving and ending on Cyber Monday), Amazon is releasing early Black Friday deals on customer-favorite brands and products. These early deals give shoppers extra time to save on big-ticket items and stock up on holiday gifts before the rush begins.
Of course, Amazon’s early Black Friday sale is full of awesome deals spanning all product categories, from beauty to tech, home decor and appliances, and everything in between. As mentioned, new deals will be added to the already robust collection throughout the next couple of weeks, so you may want to consider bookmarking this page—we’ll be keeping it updated as best we can! After all, you never know if the items you're coveting will stay in stock throughout November, right?
With the global supply chain issues and inflation on the rise, it's no surprise that, like many e-tailers, Amazon's early Black Friday deals are a great place to knock off gifts on your list before the post-holiday shopping craze officially begins. From Alexa-enabled device deals to discounted bulk everyday essentials, Amazon’s early Black Friday sale is not one to be missed. Scroll through below to check out what Scouted editors are adding to their carts now, or shop all of Amazon's early Black Friday deals here.
Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Down from $510
Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System
Down from $200
Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 Tablet
Down from $100
iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) WiFi Connected Robot Vacuum
Down from $600
Nespresso De'Longhi Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine
Down from $179
Conair 2-in-1 Turbo Handheld Steamer and Iron for Clothes
Down from $87
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus
Down from $240
ELEMIS Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
Down from $212
PMD Personal Microderm At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine
Down from $200
Casper Weighted Blanket
Down from $189
Bissell Little Green Portable Multi-purpose Cleaner
Down from $125
nuLoom Blythe Moroccan Rug
Down from $180
Glad Trash & Food Storage Medium Quick-Tie Trash Bags
Down from $35
OxiClean | Outdoor Multipurpose Concentrated Cleaner
Down from $40
CRYOVAC Resealable Double Zipper Quart Freezer Bags—360 CT
Down from $41
Bose SoundLink Around-ear Wireless Headphones II-
Down from $230
TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 Router
Down from $200
Reolink Home Security WiFi Camera System
Down from $85
Star Power Under Desk Treadmill Walking Pad & Treadmill
Down from $270
Sunny Health & Fitness Standing Portable Elliptical Machine
Down from $175
SereneLife Rowing Machine—Air and Magnetic Rowing Machine
Down from $270
Bedsure Large Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed
Down from $50
PETNF Heated Cat Houses for Outdoor Cats
Down from $60
Vimtag Pet Camera 080P 360 Pet Camera
Down from $60
