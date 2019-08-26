CHEAT SHEET
VIRTUALLY NEW
Get the Apple iPad Pro You Want With Up to $200 Off These Amazon Renewed Models
Apple is a major player in the world of tablets with its line of Apple iPad Pros. And today only, Amazon is cutting up to $200 off two renewed editions of the global powerhouse tablets. The 11-Inch Apple iPad Pro is going for $769 (originally $949) throughout the day-long sale. 256GB gives you more than enough storage for your favorite apps, downloaded music and books, and more. And WiFi and cellular capabilities mean you can set the iPad up to be connected to the Internet just like your phone is. Want a larger screen? Save $209 on the likewise renewed 12.9-Inch Apple iPad Pro. This one comes with 512GB, which means more space. The Amazon Renewed tablet gives you an iPad Pro that “works and looks like new” but is technically used, according to Amazon. With a virtually new iPad in hand, you get to keep a couple hundred dollars in your wallet. And since it’s Amazon, shipping is fast and, if you’ve determined it doesn’t work and look like it’s new, you get 90 days to return it and get all your money back. If you’re looking for a tablet upgrade with all the bells and whistles, this sale is a solid chance to do so. | Shop on Amazon >
