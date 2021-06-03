Amazon Driver Wins Ohio’s $1M Vaccine Lottery Prize: ‘I’m Still Dreaming’
VAX 4 CASH
Ohio minted a new millionaire Wednesday, awarding $1 million to an Amazon delivery driver for getting the coronavirus vaccine in the state’s Vax-a-Million drawing. Jonathan Carlyle, a resident of Toledo, took home the prize, saying the lottery had inspired him to get vaccinated. He told ABC 13, “I actually missed [Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s] call. I was checking out from work, so I had to call him back. It’s overwhelming. I don’t know what to do. I’m still dreaming. I got a lot of bills to pay. So that’s the first thing that’s going to happen.” Carlyle, the lottery’s second winner—along with two students who received full-ride college scholarships—told the station he hopes to buy a house with the money. DeWine wrote on Facebook, “Congratulations, Jonathan! You just won a million dollars! Thank you for getting vaccinated!” More than 3.2 million residents signed up for this week’s drawing; Ohio will announce three more weeks of winners.