Amazon Employees Pushing to Cut Ad Ties With Breitbart

According to a report in BuzzFeed News, a group of Amazon employees sent an email to CEO Jeff Bezos and Senior Vice President Jeff Blackburn on March 22 saying they would like the online superstore to stop running ads for Amazon products on Breitbart News. The email included a petition with 546 signatures. Blackburn’s response, according to the email obtained by BuzzFeed, was met with “utter silence.” After continued public outcry about the issue within Amazon, Blackburn went on to say: “I want you to know that it is something we are looking... at very regularly.” “They are now taking it very seriously,” an Amazon employee familiar with discussions told BuzzFeed. “It’s not a finalized decision, but it’s at least moving in the right direction.”
