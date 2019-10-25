The Amazing Amazon Fire 7 Supports Apps, E-Books, Movies, and Lets You Talk to Alexa For $10 Off

This might be the cheapest way to use Alexa. Amazon has reduced the price of the Fire 7-inch tablet to only $40 (a savings of $10). That’s still cheaper than the Amazon Echo Dot although not quite on par with the Echo Flex (which doesn’t come out until November 14 and doesn’t have a screen).

With the Fire 7, you can ask about the weather and the news, control your music by voice, and even have Alexa read you a book. Of course, the Fire is also an e-reader, movie playback device, a wonderful way to browse the web, and supports Android apps.

The Fire 7 has 16GB of storage and runs on the 1.3 GHz quad-core processor. It’s speedy enough for HD movies. The battery lasts seven hours on a charge, has 1 GB of RAM (which helps run the apps faster) and built-in cameras (front and rear). The 32GB model is also on sale for $10 off, so that one is $60. There’s no better way to get started with Alexa. | Get it on Amazon >

