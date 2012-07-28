Amazon Founder Backs Gay Marriage

CHEAT SHEET
In Washington state, marriage equality supporters scored one of their biggest victories yet on Friday. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com, said he will give $2.5 million to help pass the state's upcoming Referendum 74, which would legalize same-sex marriage in the state by affirming an already-passed bill in the state's legislature. Bezos follows (and greatly exceeds) Microsoft's Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, who each gave $100,000. Reportedly, he was inspired to give by longtime friend and colleague Jennifer Cast, a lesbian mother and one of Amazon's first employees. Opponents of Referendum 74 plan to raise as much as $4 million.