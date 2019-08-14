Amazon Is Cutting 20% Off the Top-Rated Laptop Docking Station You’ve Been Waiting to Buy

What’s better than finally solving your personal desk or space tech woes? Solving it with a deal. And right now, Amazon is cutting 20% off the top-rated Plugable USB-C Mini Laptop Docking Station to keep all your plugs and cords in one place.

Just check the coupon on the Amazon page and you’ll get $25 off at checkout. Compact and low-profile, the station is really designed to fit anywhere, whether your desk in the office or at home. It’s got a USB-C port to handle fast charging for newer laptops and smartphones and traditional USB inputs for all of your other devices. More than 100 reviewers left the Plugable a 4-star average rating. Using this dock gives you a one-size-fit-all solution for not only charging your tech but also connecting it to a monitor. As you might know, working or surfing all day on a small laptop display just doesn’t cut it sometimes. | Get it on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.