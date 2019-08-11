The Best Elevated Men’s Sandals, From Birkenstock to Cole Haan and Nisolo

With the exception of winter (and fitness environments), I strongly consider sandals the preferred mode of footwear. Lighter and breezier, they’ve just always been my favorite way to, well, not be barefoot. (Come to think of it, barefoot is my top choice but modern life shakes its head at that.)

Elevated footwear brand Nisolo recently sent me a pair of its handmade Huarache Sandal and within less than two weeks turned me into a convert. It’s no so much the Huarache’s features that pushed me as much as the way Nisolo packages them in such a refined design that I can wear them to work or an elegant dinner and fit right in (if not better). The soft and hand-cut leather marries a microporous cushioning in the leather insole for comfort that stayed with me through the day. And the heel itself is lined with extra soft leather to keep that delicate edge of your foot even more comfy. With that in tow, your feet are covered in style that should allow you to stand amongst shiny wedding shoes without anyone flincing—on the contrary, they’ll likely envy your breathable sandals and curse their sweaty feet. You can call these dress sandals if you want—I’m calling them my new work casual sandals.

Other top-rated and best-selling dress sandals to consider

Mephisto Sam, $289 at Zappos: Designed for casual comfort, these top-rated sandals are made of full grain leather and hefty soles. The footbed is latex to keep your feet comfortable and a buckle closure lets you customize the fit.

Goldwyn 2.0 Slide Sandal, $70 at Cole Haan: The simple elegance of this sandal meets Cole Haan’s trusted quality. And the GRAND.ØS tech in the footbed will keep you comfortable and springy.

Arizona Soft Footbed, $135 at Zappos: Couldn’t leave out Birks, of course. The oiled Nubuck leather that makes up its uppers here will give your appearance the footwear polish you want without sacrificing liberated toes and iconic Birkenstock comfort.

