Let a Top-Rated Air Fryer Make Dinner Much Easier and Really Healthy With This Day-Long Amazon Sale
At Scouted, we’re often testing out various things and for me that’s meant checking out several air fryers. Rather than to replace deep-frying (which I’ve yet to do myself), I use them to make easy work of sliced onions, mushrooms, zucchini, eggplant, and more. And right now, you can jump on the air fryer wagon with Dash’s top-rated Deluxe Electric Air Fryer for much less than usual. Through tonight, Amazon is giving you this air fryer for $70, down from $100. That’s 30% off a solid kitchen upgrade that’s garnered a 4.4-star average rating from nearly 500 reviewers. It’s extremely easy to use and even easier to clean since its basket and chamber are both removable and dishwasher-safe. What’s more, temperature control and a timer means you can set it to get your food ready and turn back to other priorities. And its design is simple and sleek (it fit perfectly on my counter at home and elevated its overall look). You can get it in Black, Red, Aqua, and White. For a kitchen upgrade that you’ll actually love using, this sale is a great way to save time and eat better in what remains of 2019. | Get it on Amazon >
