Get Down (Pillows and Comforters) Today and Save Up to 41% on Top-Rated Options on Amazon
We at Scouted take our sleep seriously, from pillows to sheets, comforters, and weighted blankets, to name a few of our priorities. And today, Amazon is marking down nearly 40 top-rated bedding products by up to 41%. The Natural Goose Down Feather Pillow is 95% grey goose feathers and 5% grey goose down. Hypoallergenic and stitched to help reduce the filling from shifting, the down feather pillow also boasts a 4.2-star average rating from more than 1,500 reviewers. It’s on sale for $30 (41% off). Or grab a cooler model of the pillow in the Natural White Goose Down Feather Cool-Down Pillow. On sale for $33 (41% off) and designed to keep you cool with the proprietary Ice Silk fabric, comprised of 90% white goose feather and 10% white goose down. More than a thousand reviewers left the Cool-Down Pillow a 4.2-star average rating. The All Season Goose Down Sport Blanket comes in a variety of colors that all are made with 75% goose down and 25% goose feather. The lightweight shell of the blanket is made to be used outdoors so this is a perfect sleep accessory for your outdoor adventure. It’s going for $33 (35% off) and maintains a 4.5-star average rating from more than 600 reviewers. Whatever your bedding needs are, check out all the options in the sale before it ends tonight. | Shop on Amazon >
