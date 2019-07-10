Choose From Two TravelPro Luggage Sets and Plan Your Getaway In Style

Summer travel has the highest of highs (tropical destinations, sunny weather) and the lowest of lows (crowded planes, delayed flights). Make sure you at least love your luggage because you’ll be spending a lot of time with it. Amazon has a one-day deal to keep you from wanting to throw your suitcase off your hotel balcony with two TravelPro 2-piece luggage sets for $130 (68% off).

The first of the sets is the Travelpro Citadel, a hardside luggage set that includes a 20” and a 24” bag. Each bag has a soft fabric lining that includes an elastic hold-down system and a zippered panel for easy storage. Both have an expandable outer zipper and their wheels rotate in all directions. The second set, the TourGo softside luggage set, has all the features of the Citadel set, without the hard exterior. The polyester fabric of the 20” and 25” bags is stain and abrasion-resistant. If you’re looking for luggage sets that will work hard to make sure your vacation includes all your favorite things, this is the deal for you. | Shop on Amazon >

