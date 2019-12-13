Amazon Is Marking Down a Perfect Last-Minute Gift: Dearfoams Slippers for Men and Women
Okay, Christmas is less than two weeks away so it’s crunch time. This sale on Dearfoams slippers on Amazon may just be your saving grace for last-minute gifting. 16 different styles are included in this one-day sale, including some highly-rated options. There are slip-ons, moccasins, even booties, to keep your favorite people’s feet toasty and warm all season. Here are a few of our favorites:
Dearfoams Women’s Chenille Bootie
Dearfoams Men's Moccasin with Whipstitch Slipper
Dearfoams Women's Chunky Cable Knit Scuff Slipper
Dearfoams Men's Perforated Clog Slipper
