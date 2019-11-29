Amazon Is Marking Down the Macbook Air to Under $650 for Black Friday
- Apple Macbook Air, $649 on Amazon
- It has a 13” screen, up to 12 hours of wireless battery life, and 8GB of memory.
- Shop the rest of our Black Friday deal picks here and all Amazon deals here.
Whether you need a new laptop to use for work and watch shows on at home or you have someone on your list in need of one, this is not a deal to pass up. The Apple Macbook Air is on sale on Amazon for Black Friday, down from around $1,000. For $649, you’re getting a 1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, an Intel HD Graphics 6000, and 8GB memory. This is the best price it’s ever been by about $100. | Get it on Amazon >
Apple Macbook Air
Free Shipping
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.