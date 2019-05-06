Jeff Bezos and Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Step Out for Burgers and Pizza in NYC

Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos, 55, and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, 49, stepped out for the first time in public Sunday night, according to People magazine. The richest man in the world and his entertainment-reporter bae were seen eating pizza and burgers at the New York City restaurant Emily. “Both Jeff and Lauren have been focused on their kids for the last several months,” a source told People. “Any relationship had to be on the back burner for that reason. Now that each has reached a divorce settlement, they thought the time was right to finally date like regular people.” The billionaire and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, announced they were divorcing in January, shortly before news of his affair with Sanchez went viral. In April, they announced they had reached an amicable divorce settlement.