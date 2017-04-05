CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Amazon, NFL Sign $50 Million Streaming Deal

    MONEY MONEY MONEY

    © USA Today Sports / Reuters

    The National Football League has reached a $50 million deal with Amazon to stream 10 Thursday night games this season, according to reports. The one-year agreement is a fivefold increase from the NFL’s deal with Twitter last season. Twitter streamed the games for free on its site, but Amazon’s streamed games will only be accessible to Amazon Prime members, who pay $99 per year for the service. Thursday games will also still be televised on CBS and NBC, as well as the NFL Network.

    Read it at MarketWatch
    ;