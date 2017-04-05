Amazon, NFL Sign $50 Million Streaming Deal

Read it at MarketWatch
The National Football League has reached a $50 million deal with Amazon to stream 10 Thursday night games this season, according to reports. The one-year agreement is a fivefold increase from the NFL’s deal with Twitter last season. Twitter streamed the games for free on its site, but Amazon’s streamed games will only be accessible to Amazon Prime members, who pay $99 per year for the service. Thursday games will also still be televised on CBS and NBC, as well as the NFL Network.