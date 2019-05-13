Amazon Offers to Pay Employees to Quit and Deliver Packages Instead

Alexa—how much does a delivery driver make? Amazon has reached out to its employees to offer them $10,000 to quit and help deliver its packages instead. Amazon says it will cover as much as $10,000 in startup costs for employees who are prepared to quit their existing roles to set up a delivery business for Amazon packages, as well as three months’ salary from their old jobs. The offer is reportedly open to all employees except Whole Foods staff. The move is part of the company’s plan to oversee more of its deliveries rather than rely on other carriers. It wants to be able to speed up its shipping time from two days to one for Prime members. Contractors will be able to lease blue vans with the Amazon logo emblazoned on the side.