Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Grab your wallets—it’s officially that time of year again. Amazon’s annual Prime Day extravaganza is back, and this time, the so-called ‘Black Friday in July’ is bigger (and longer) than ever before. For 2025, the epic shopping event runs four days—double the usual two—kicking off Tuesday, July 8, and wrapping up Friday, July 11, at 11 p.m. PT. This means shoppers get 96 hours to snag the best deals across Amazon’s virtual aisles.

Prime members can expect thousands of markdowns on everything from big-ticket electronics and home upgrades to luxe beauty staples, with major names like LG, Dyson, NuFace, Levi’s, Samsung, Peloton, Bissell, and more in the mix.

This year also brings a shiny new shopping feature: “Today’s Big Deals”—a daily, themed drop of limited-time offers from top brands like Samsung, Kiehl’s, and Levi’s, launching at midnight and available while supplies last.

You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to partake in Prime Day 2025, but if you’re not already signed up, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial, so you can score the deals without committing right away (otherwise, it’s $14.99/month or $139/year).

With thousands of discounts to sift through over the next four days, it can feel a little overwhelming to figure out what’s actually worth adding to your cart. That’s where Scouted comes in: scroll on to check out all of our favorite Prime Day 2025 deals.

Home & Kitchen

Blatacy Portable Air Conditioner With APP, Fan & Dehumidifier Down From $600 Get ahead of summer heat waves with this three-in-one portable AC, dehumidifier, and fan while you can score 30 percent off. See At Amazon

Caraway: Take up to 20 percent off cooking tools, pots, pans, and other giftable kitchen items.

CHEF iQ: Save up to 35 percent off the brand’s smart cooking appliances, including the Smart Pressure Cooker and the Smart Meat Thermometer.

Coop Home: Take up to 25 percent off the brand’s pillows, bedding, and pet beds.

Cutluxe: Up to 12 percent off select luxury knives.

Fullstar: Score up to 50 percent off the brand’s TikTok-viral veggie choppers.

Hai Smart Showerhead: Take $70 off the brand’s Bluetooth-enabled smart showerhead.

HATHASPACE: Take up to 20 percent off the brand’s highly-rated air purifiers and accessories.

HexClad: 20 percent off all the Gordon Ramsay-approved brands in-stock kitchen and cooking items.

HomeLabs: Up to 15 percent off dehumidifiers.

MIKO HOME: Up to half off premium air purifiers and filters.

OTOTO: Up to 20 percent off novelty kitchen and bar items, including its top-rated Crab Utensil Rest.

Puro Air: Take up to 20 percent off select air purifiers.

Roku: Score up to 30 percent off select smart home devices, including indoor and outdoor security cameras, smart plugs, and smart light bulbs.

Ruggable: Score 20 percent off the brand’s chic machine-washable rugs.

Sleep Mantra: Take up to 30 percent off select cooling mattress pads and bedding.

Squatty Potty: Take 40 percent off the brand‘s viral Squatty Potty line.

TabCouchCaddy: 15 percent off the brand’s giftable couch caddy.

Travelisimo: 10 percent off its Electric Heated Lunchbox for Adults.

Z-HOM: Up to 35 percent off bed frames, sofas, headboards, and pillows.

Beauty and Grooming

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Face Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Down From $86 This nourishing anti-aging serum has been a cult favorite for decades—and for good reason. Grab a bottle (or three) while it’s marked down. See At Free Shipping

Amika: Score 20 percent off the brand’s bestselling dry shampoo.

Baebody: Score to 40 percent off bestsellers, including the De-puffing Eye Gel and the Collagen Moisturizer.

Bioionic: Score over $50 off this damage-reducing curling iron.

Bio-Oil: Take 15 percent off the brand’s Original Skincare Oil.

EltaMD: Score 20 percent off a selection of its bestselling (and acne-prone-friendly SPF formulas.

Estee Lauder: Up to 20 percent off skincare, including the coveted Advanced Night Repair Serum.

First Aid Beauty: Up to 25 percent off skincare and body care products.

Grace & Stella: Up to 20 percent off select skincare products, including its fan-favorite Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

Grande Cosmetics: Up to 25 percent off its top-rated GrandeLASH Lash and Brow serums and more.

iRestore: Up to 20 percent off LED light therapy devices, including hair loss and anti-aging masks.

Keranique: Take up to 35 percent off select hair care products, including the potent Women’s Hair Growth Treatment.

Lavanila: 20 percent off select women’s fragrances.

Medik8: Score 25 percent off select products.

NuFace: Take up to 40 percent off select NuFace microcurrent devices and bundles.

OUAI: Up to 20 percent off select hair care products.

Proactiv: Take up to 35 percent off select single items and bundles.

PÜR Beauty: Score 30 percent off the brand’s cult-favorite 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup SPF 15 Powder Foundation.

Timeline: Score up to 20 percent off the brand’s longevity-boosting supplements and anti-aging skincare.

TruSkin: Save up to 40 percent on the brand’s affordable skincare products, including its top-rated Vitamin C Serum.

Household and Pantry

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips Down From $40 Grab these enamel-safe and peroxide-free whitening strips while they’re 30 percent off. See At Amazon Free Shipping

Crest: 30 percent white strips.

T.N. Dickinson’s: 15 percent off the brand’s top-selling products, including personal cleansers and first aid solutions.

Designs for Health: Take 20 percent off select supplements, including its top-rated Creatine Monohydrate Powder.

Dawn: 15 percent off its TikTok-viral Platinum Power Wash Dish Spray.

Garden of Life: 20 percent off select probiotic supplements.

HumanN Super Beet Supplements: Score up to 38 percent off.

HUM Nutrition: Take up to 25 percent off HUM’s top-rated nutrition supplements, including its bestselling de-bloating Flatter Me formula.

Liquid I.V.: 30 percent off the brand’s electrolyte powder supplements.

Lumify: Score up to 30 percent off this game-changing redness-reducing eye drop.

Lumineux: Up to 20 percent off oral care essentials.

Natural Vitality: Up to 40 percent off select supplements, including the beloved Magnesium Calm Powder.

Olly: Take up to 25 percent off select gummy vitamins and supplements.

Renpho: Up to 20 percent off smart scales, which measure weight, muscle mass composition, and more.

Sawyer Products: 35 percent off select insect repellents.

Viocorrect: 40 percent off its bestselling posture corrector.

Waterpik: Up to 35 percent off water flossers and oral hygiene devices.

Tech and Electronics

Roku 65-Inch Plus Series 4K QLED Smart TV Down From $650 Score 34 percent off this top-rated smart TV. See At Amazon

Amazon Devices: Score up to half off Amazon devices, including Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, and more.

Griffin: Up to 20 percent off select laptop stands and accessories.

Incase: 20 percent off select MacBook laptop hard cases and protective gear.

Incipio: 20 percent off select iPhone 15 cases and accessories.

JLab: Up to 30 percent off select premium audio, including headphones and earbuds.

Keysmart: Take up to 20 percent off select Bluetooth trackers.

PHOOZY: Score up to 30 percent off select phone cases, thermal protection accessories, and tablet holders.

Smonet Smart Deadbolt: 20 percent off the brand’s Fingerprint Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock with Keypad.

Statik: Take up to 20 percent off select phone accessories.

Fitness and Wellness

Sperax Walking Vibration Pad with APP Down From $210 Score 24 percent off this two-in-one walking pad and vibration therapy plate. See At Amazon Free Shipping

Apothékary: 30 percent off all tinctures, free spirit minis, and sachets, including its metabolism-supporting Blue Burn.

Blume: Take up to 30 percent off select SuperBelly supplements, superfoot latte powders, and seasonal items.

DeskCycle: Score up to 30 percent off select mini under-desk bikes and elliptical machines.

Echelon: Take up to 25 percent off select fitness machines, including the already-affordable foldable Stair Climber Sport.

HigherDOSE: 20 percent off the brand’s bestselling Infrared Sauna Blanket and Dry Brush.

Hydro: Score up to 25 percent off select rowers.

Hyperice: Up to 20 percent off premium compression boots for circulation, pain management, and lymphatic drainage support.

Lifepro: Take up to 40 percent off the brand’s bestselling infrared sauna blankets, vibration plates, foldable walking pads, and other lifestyle products.

Oura Ring: The latest Oura Ring 4 is 15 percent off.

Peloton: Take 30 percent off select fitness bikes and appliances.

Revomadic: Take up to 10 percent off folding walking pads, treadmills, and recovery tools.

TheraIce: Score 30 percent off the top-rated Migraine Relief Cap PRO.

Shark FlexStyle Hair Dryer Down From $370 Shark’s beloved damage-reducing FlexStyle hair styler rarely gets marked down—find out why beauty editors love it while it’s 15 percent off. See At Amazon $ 300

Baby and Pets

Safety 1st Grow and Go All-in-One Convertible Car Seat Down From $160 This top-rated convertible car seat rarely gets marked down. Now’s the time to invest in your baby’s safety while it’s a generous 25 percent off. See At Amazon Free Returns | Free Shipping

Frida: Score up to 20 percent off the brand’s bestselling baby items, including the beloved Baby NoseFrida SnotSucker Nasal Aspirator.

GROWNSY: Up to 15 percent off select baby bottle warmers.

LUSSO Gear: Score discounts on baby and kid items, including its Baby Backseat Mirror and Toddler Lap Trays for the car.

Maxi-Cosi: Take up to 30 percent off select products, including the bestselling Minla 6-in-1 High Chair.

Safety 1st: Take up to 25 percent off select baby items, including its top-rated Grow and Go All-in-One Convertible Car Seat.

SureGuard: Up to 20 percent off kids’ mattress protectors and bedding.

TODALE: Score up to 20 percent off the brand’s baby and toddler playpens and mats.

