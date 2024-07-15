Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Amazon Prime Day (July 16 and 17) is the perfect time to snag great deals on must-have products and splurge-worthy items you wouldn’t typically invest in if they weren’t steeply discounted. The two-day shopping event features thousands of sales across Amazon’s virtual aisles, and figuring out what to shop can be overwhelming.

This year, we talked to some of your favorite influencers to find out what they’re buying during this year’s big sale. From beauty essentials to handy household items, these recommendations are sure to inspire your shopping spree. Let’s dive into what these nine influencers are adding to cart.

Rachel Anise

“I’ve been a GrandeBROW user for over a decade thanks to its ability to make my brows look fuller and more feathery. Just one application each evening makes a world of difference over a few months.”

“The Dr. Moritz Kids Magnesium Gummies. My daughter loves these sugar-free supplements, which include calming magnesium for peaceful sleep and overall well-being. They are so good that sometimes I steal one or two for myself!”

Ann Dyer

“I’m planning to stock up on Velour lashes; they’ve been my favorite false lash brand lately,” Dyer tells The Daily Beast. “Their strips have different widths that fit my eyes better without needing to trim them, and their clusters are so fluffy!”

“I’m also getting the Babe Original Eyebrow Serum For Thicker Brows. They sent me a sample a year ago, and it actually worked on a bare stubborn spot of my brows then, so I definitely want more of that to try to fill in more of my brows!”

Sazan Hendrix

“The Bio Ionic Long Barrel Styler is my go-to for styling my thick hair with ease and versatility,” she tells us. “I love the 1-inch barrel to help me create beautiful waves and curls that last, perfect for switching up my look from day to night. I think what sets this apart is the ionic technology that keeps my hair smooth and shiny, making styling fun and effortless!”

“The Levi’s Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans are my go-to for busy days—they’re comfortable, chic, and flattering on every body type. The price point is a steal, so I (like to buy) them in like every color range. The straight-leg cut pairs perfectly with any outfit, whether I’m in a casual tee or a dressier blouse. They give me confidence without compromising on comfort, making them essential for staying stylish on the move!”

Alexa Johnson

“The Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint is that mega viral beauty product you have seen everywhere! It is back in stock and looks like Jello! This jelly tint blush and lip stain is my favorite summer makeup staple for a hint of buildable color on my cheeks and lips.”

“The T3 AireBrush Hair Dryer Brush is the hair tool that finally got me to ditch my straightener after 20 years! I’ve tried the Dyson and The Shark stylers, but the T3 is the most user-friendly! It gives me a smooth blowout that I can actually do all by myself—as someone with ZERO hairstyling skills.”

Annette Vartanian

“The Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Body Lotion is one of the most nourishing body moisturizers out there; it’s like bathing your entire body in lotion! Plus, it’s gentle enough for the whole family, so it’s a one-and-done product for me.”

“Zero waste, easy to use, travel-friendly, and actually cleans clothes! Kind Laundry Detergent Sheets are great if you’re looking for an earth-friendly option for laundry day. I’ve purchased these for friends and family as gift add-ons.”

Gracie Gordon

“The BISSELL Little Green Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner has been on my wish list, so Prime Day is the perfect time to snag it. I’ve seen amazing reviews of how easily it cleans sofas, carpets, car seats, etc.”

“The Ninja CREAMi! I already own this, but it’s an absolute must; it’s so easy (and fun) to make your own ice cream, and I love that you can control the ingredients to make healthier versions. I love making high-protein ice creams. You can follow me on Instagram for the recipes!”

Lindsay Silberman

“If you were to poll 20 makeup artists, I wouldn’t be surprised if all 20 said that they keep Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer in their kit as the go-to moisturizer to prep clients. It’s a French beauty staple that used to only be available at French pharmacies—and the fact that you can get it on Amazon (at a discount!) is pretty wild.”

“I was sent the DASH Rapid Egg Cooker as a gift a few years ago and originally thought it would collect dust in the back of my pantry. As it turns out—I use it all the time. It’s the easiest ‘set it and forget it’ way to make the most perfectly cooked hard or soft-boiled eggs!”

Joanna Park & Grace Park

“The Kindle remote page turner and stand. We’ve been wanting to do another 24-hour readathon, and we also wanted to make our own cozy bed Kindle set-ups after seeing a bunch on TikTok and Instagram!”

“Pickleball paddles! A lot of our friends have been talking about how fun pickleball is, so we decided we wanted to try it out, too! Plus, it seems like a fun outdoor activity for the summer.”

MORE FROM SCOUTED: