Amazon Ships Before You Order

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Verge
One-click clairvoyant. Amazon has gained a new patent for "anticipatory shipping," a system that will allow the company to use customer data to predict what people will want and then ship items before they have even been ordered. Amazon may even have products "speculatively shipped to a physical address," without having a full one, and could potentially deal with unwanted deliveries and many returns. This system is still arguably less scary than the drone delivery.