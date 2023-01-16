Amazon to Cut Ties With Jeremy Clarkson After His Column on Meghan Markle: Report
Amazon’s set to cut ties with controversial host Jeremy Clarkson after he went after Meghan Markle in a pointed and bizarre December column, sources told Variety. Clarkson wrote in a Dec. 16 column for the U. K. Sun that he hated Markle on a “cellular level,” leading to bouts of insomnia that included dreaming of “the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.” Clarkson offered multiple apologies, including one on Instagram on Monday, and has said he reached out to the Sussexes directly. (Prince Harry said his comments were “hurtful and cruel.") But the streaming service has no plans to continue working with Clarkson after the already commissioned seasons of his shows The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm, both of which are set to air between 2024 and 2025, according to the trade magazine.