Amazon.com Crashes for 30 Mins

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Forbes
Sorry, Barnes & Noble: Amazon’s back. Amazon.com shut down at approximately 2:57 p.m. Monday, staying unresponsive for about 30 minutes. The Twitterverse instantly erupted to confirm the shutdown, with one user aptly noting that it’s “not as bad as Google being down.” Details concerning the cause of the blackout have yet to be released. Lucky for Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, the website of his his newly adopted newspaper, The Washington Post, is still alive and well.