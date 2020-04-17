Jeff Bezos Just Keeps Buying Gazillion-Dollar Apartments
A three-story penthouse in one of Manhattan’s most luxurious buildings wasn’t enough for Jeff Bezos—and apparently buying two pads on the floor below didn’t do it, either. Now comes word from Page Six that the Amazon boss has bought a fourth apartment at 212 Fifth Ave., dropping an above-market $16 million for a three-bedroom pad. That means the world’s richest man has spent almost $100 million to create his dream pied-à-terre—or less than 1/10th of 1 percent of his net worth of $125 billion. A Manhattan real estate broker portrayed the purchase as a feel-good story of the pandemic era. “I think it is a boost of confidence that the richest man in the world is clearly doubling down on the most important city in the world—even though it is the coronavirus capital,” Dolly Lenz said.