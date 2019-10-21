CHEAT SHEET
READ AND BE MERRY
Amazon’s New Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite and Entry Level Kindle Are At Their Best Prices Ever
You need a Kindle Paperwhite. If I could shout it from the rooftops, I would. I’ve had mine for years now and have been considering trading it in and upgrading to the new waterproof version since it came out. And that choice is made even more compelling, considering the new Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $90, its best price ever. You get 8GB of storage for all your favorite fiction, biographies, and romance novels. The backlight is handy in basically any situation — and did I mention it’s waterproof? It’s really a no-brainer if you consume literature at any kind of speed. Have I convinced you to go digital yet? If not, maybe the upgraded entry-level Kindle being on sale for $65 will do the trick. That’s the lowest its been since it was launched. What previously was a plain ol’ screen, now gets a boost with a built-in front light so you can read at all times, no matter the lighting situation. There’s just so much you can do with your Kindle and at its best price ever, it’s worth the investment. | Get it on Amazon >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.