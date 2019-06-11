KINDLE FIRE SALE
Amazon’s New, Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Is Down to $100 — Just in Time for Father’s Day
Amazon’s new waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is its best ever Kindle Paperwhite — and you can get it for $100 (23% off) right now in a surprise sale perfectly timed for a great Father’s Day present. The newest model also packs in Bluetooth connectivity, which is a game changer for on-the-go readers and listeners. The 8 GB hard drive is plenty large to fit all the books you’ll load onto it and if you go the route of audiobooks (which is easy to do when Audible’s enthusiastic about giving you two of them for keeps), you’ll still have plenty of storage for as many as you’re likely to find yourself reading at the same time. It’s the thinnest it’s ever been and its battery can still last you weeks (yes, weeks). A built-in and adjustable light means you can read in bed without waking your partner or enjoy dusk at its darkest navy blue outside without squinting at the pages of your book. If you’re considering upgrading your Kindle anytime soon, don’t forget to take a look at the essentials bundles Amazon has to offer or the Kindle Unlimited subscription for an entire library of books to choose from, as you please. Whatever your Kindle game is or what you want it to be, this sale is a great step in that direction. Get it on Amazon.
