Learn a Second (or Third) Language with Amazon’s Rosetta Stone One-Day Deal

As someone who has downloaded (and re-downloaded) a language-learning app on her phone and promptly forgot to continue learning, this deal may have been made for me. Today only, Amazon is giving you the best price on the Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack Bundle, down to $159.

This price not only gets you lifetime online access, but also a handy grammar guide to help with tricky verb conjugation and sentence structure and a dictionary to keep you informed of all the words you think you know but actually don't. The lifetime digital subscription syncs across your devices so you can easily switch between your tablet and your smartphone for learning on the go. If you tend to lose track of your progress, you can easily pick it back up later no matter what device you’re on or how long it’s been since you learned how to say “apple” or “water.” Choose from Spanish, French, English, German, or Italian. | Get it on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.