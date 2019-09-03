Old Navy Is Giving You Up to 50% Off Hundreds of Activewear Choices for Men and Women

Here’s a hot take: Healthy habits are important year-round rather than just during the bell curve of beach-worthy weather. And right now, Old Navy’s got a massive sale on activewear for men and women to help keep you actually enjoying getting sweaty. For a limited time, they’re giving you up to 50% off more than 300 men’s activewear options and more than 500 options for women. With these many styles to save on, we put a few highlights together to get you started.

With the Ultra-Soft Breathe ON Go-Dry Cool Joggers for Men, you’ll get the jogger upgrade your legs want. The beauty here is that while they’re a perfect fit for a run, the breathable and stretchy fabric turns them into perfect loungewear. And on-seam welt pockets make them great to throw on for a quick errand or two around town. Get them now for $28 (down from $40). Or grab a handful of Go-Dry Cool Eco Performance Tees if your workout gear’s getting stinky. These moisture-wicking and quick-drying crew T-shirts are made with 50% recycled polyester. At $7 a piece (down from $14), they’re practically perfect to replace your old shirts. On the women’s end are more perfectly-priced upgrades. Grab the High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Leggings in four different colors for leggings that work for you both when you work out and when you’re simply outdoors for the day. Pockets give you the function you’d lose with other leggings and the $25 price (down from $40) gives you enough value to grab more than one. And whether for the gym or general comfort, the High Support Racerback Sports Bra is packed with features that’ll make you want to keep it on all day. The double hook-and-eye closure allows you to customize it fit, flatlock seams and soft hem will keep you comfortable without sacrificing support, and a non-stretch and padded shoulder straps will keep everything in place. Grab one for $18 (down from $35). Whatever your workout wardrobe needs (or you want), Old Navy’s making it a bit easier to get right now. | Shop at Old Navy >

