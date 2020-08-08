CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Cop Amber Guyger Appeals Murder Conviction in Botham Jean Killing
Amber Guyger, the ex-Dallas cop convicted of murder last October for killing a Black man who lived in the apartment above her own, has appealed her 10-year murder sentence. Guyger testified in court that she came home from work in Sept. 2018, to find what she believed to be her apartment door left open. When she entered and saw a man, she fired instantly, killing 26-year-old St. Lucian accountant Botham Jean, who lived in the apartment. Guyger’s defense team claimed in their appeal that the case lacked sufficient evidence for a murder conviction. They want Guyger to be acquitted of murder and either be convicted of the lesser offense of criminally negligent homicide or face a new hearing on her punishment.