CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
NOT OVER
Amber Guyger’s Attorney Files Notice to Appeal Murder Conviction
Read it at Fort Worth Star-Telegram
An attorney for Amber Guyger, the white ex-Dallas police officer convicted of murdering her neighbor, has filed a notice of appeal of her conviction and sentence to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Michael Mowla filed the notice on Oct. 16 on behalf of Guyger, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Oct. 1 for the murder of 26-year-old Botham Jean, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. During the trial, Guyger testified that she accidentally walked into Jean’s apartment thinking it was her own, then mistook him for an intruder and shot him. The Star-Telegram reports that a notice is the first step for the defense to pursue an appeal, but the notice does not specify the grounds for an appeal.