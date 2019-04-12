Amber Heard Provides Details of Johnny Depp’s Alleged Abuse
YIKES
Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard submitted a declaration Thursday claiming that the A-list actor physically abused her under the influence of drugs and alcohol—a response to the $50 million defamation lawsuit Depp filed earlier this year against Heard for alleging domestic abuse, The Blast reports. In the motion, filed in the Circuit Court of Fairfax, Virginia, the actress also asked a judge to dismiss the suit. Heard claims that she dubbed Depp “the Monster” because he was “a totally different person” while using “both illegal narcotics and prescription medications.” Heard also states that Depp first hit her at the end of 2012 or the start of 2013, and repeatedly slapped her across the face. In his lawsuit, Depp claimed Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse were “an elaborate hoax.” The suit came after a December 2018 article Heard wrote for The Washington Post, court documents show. According to the lawsuit, “Ms. Heard purported to write from the perspective of ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse’ and claimed that she ‘felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out’ when she ‘spoke up against sexual violence.'”