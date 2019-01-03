Amber Heard: ‘I Was Petrified’ of Johnny Depp’s ‘Monster’ Side
Actress Amber Heard testified in 2016 that she “was petrified” of the “monster” side of then-husband Johnny Depp, according to previously unpublished documents from the pair’s acrimonious divorce filings cited Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. “Johnny and I refer to his other personality, the part of him that is present when he beats me up—we call that the monster and have called [that] the monster for many years,” Heard told one of Depp’s lawyers as part of a deposition taken during the divorce. “I was petrified of the monster,” she reportedly added. The documents obtained by the Reporter will likely play a major role in Depp’s libel lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun, which reportedly published a story last April titled, “How can J.K. Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?” The title has since been changed. Depp has repeatedly denied abusing Heard, and has claimed that his ex-wife violated the NDA included in their divorce. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Depp has also alleged that Heard “severely injured” him and “faked” the abuse claims.