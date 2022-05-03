Amber Heard’s Private Nurse: I Saw Injuries on the Actress

Amber Heard’s former personal nurse has testified that she once observed the actress with a “bloody lip” after an argument with Johnny Depp, marking the first time jurors have heard a witness detail alleged physical abuse at the hands of the actor during their short-lived union.

In pre-recorded testimony played before the court in the defamation trial between the actors on Tuesday, Erin Falati recalled “visibly bright red blood appearing at the center” of Heard’s lower lip in December 2015 after the actress said she had an altercation with Depp. Falati did not witness the injuries take place, nor did she say they were inflicted by Depp, but Heard has done so in the past.

It was “actively bleeding,” Falati wrote in a nursing log that was read aloud to the court. She added that Heard said her head was bruised and that she lost clumps of hair during an argument—though Falati did not see the hair loss during their meeting at the actress’ home.

The second-to-last witness to be called by Depp’s team in the actor’s $50 million civil defamation trial in Virginia, Falati provided new insight into Heard’s mental health during her relationship with Depp, which officially ended in 2017. Throughout the high-profile trial, Depp has argued that Heard “devastated” his career when she penned a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she called herself a domestic violence survivor, two years after she filed for a restraining order against the actor.

Falati confirmed that Heard received surgery for a cyst on her eye, and revisited photos showing some bruising on her face. The photos were sent to Falati on May 21, 2016, when the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a 911 call after an altercation between Depp and Heard in his penthouse apartment, she testified.

Depp has long denied being abusive—and insisted it was Heard who abused him during their relationship. Heard has repeatedly shot down those claims, saying she only ever acted violently in self-defense. She has since counter-sued Depp for defamation, and a British judge who oversaw a failed Depp lawsuit against The Sun concluded there was “overwhelming evidence” he physically abused Heard and left her in fear for her life.

On Thursday, jurors heard Falati say that she never saw Depp or Heard abuse each other—nor did she see the actress throw anything at her one-time husband, as he has alleged. She did, however, say that the actress reported previous bouts with Bipolar disorder, anxiety, eating disorders, codependency issues, and occasional insomnia.

In her notes read in court, Falati also recapped Heard’s feelings of jealousy and anxiety whenever Depp was away on a movie set—suggesting that these issues were a “constant theme” throughout their marriage.

“Nervous about being alone while husband is working on movie set in London and expressed she has difficulty dealing with feelings of insecurity and jealousy when not in the presence of her husband,” Falati wrote.

Depp’s legal team rested their case shortly after Falati’s testimony was heard, concluding with a forensic accountant who estimated that the actor took a $40 million hit in the wake of Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse, including what would have been a $22.5 million payday for the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean. Heard’s team was expected to begin making their case on Tuesday morning, and the actress could take the stand as early as Wednesday.

While both Depp and Heard’s sides have been focused on proving their client was not abusive—and that the other was—jurors will ultimately be tasked with deciding whether Heard acted with “actual malice” when she wrote the Post editorial. That means the actress knew what she had written in the piece was false. Jurors will also have to decide whether Heard published the piece with “reckless disregard” for the truth about the Pirates star.