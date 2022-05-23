CHEAT SHEET
Amber Heard’s Team Won’t Call Johnny Depp Back to the Stand
In a courtroom reversal, the defense has decided not to call Johnny Depp back to the stand to testify in the final days of his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Heard, 36, reportedly intended to call him to the stand for questioning, but her team has now backtracked on the decision. “Calling Depp back to the stand would be as relevant to us as a bicycle to a fish,” a source working with Heard said, Deadline reports. “Everything Depp has testified up to this point has been irrelevant to the heart of this case, and there’s no reason to believe it would be any different now.”