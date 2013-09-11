AMC Cancels ‘The Killing’

CHEAT SHEET
For real this time? AMC has canceled—again—The Killing, the network announced on Tuesday. The detective drama had been dumped after its second season, but was resurrected by network officials and returned with a rebooted third season. It was not enough to save the show, which had a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim after the first season—although the show angered many when its central mystery was not solved until the second season. Netflix had expressed interest in the third season before AMC renewed it, so there’s always hope for the fans who are left.