AMC Networks Owner Taps His Estranged Wife to Be New CEO
NEPO WIFE
Kristin Dolan, the wife of AMC Networks’ owner James Dolan, was named the company’s new chief executive on Wednesday. Kristin, a longtime media and entertainment executive described by insiders to The Wall Street Journal as a “steady presence” inside AMC, has spent a decade on its board. She will begin her tenure on Feb. 27. Kristin and James Dolan have been married since 2002, although they’ve apparently been separated since 2018. “It’s a privilege to join a company with a long legacy of engaging audiences with excellent storytelling and world-class brands,” she said in a statement. “It’s also where I started my career in the industry.” The entertainment giant, which operates channels like AMC, IFC, and Sundance TV, found success on cable with smash hits like Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead, but has flagged behind its rivals in the streaming era. “With her considerable experience and knowledge of the company,” Jamie said in his own statement. “Kristin is the ideal person to lead AMC Networks into its next chapter as we navigate this transformative period in the industry.”