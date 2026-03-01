‘America First’ Trump Admits There’ll ‘Likely’ Be More U.S. Deaths

President Donald Trump has addressed the deaths of three American soldiers in his war with Iran, admitting that “there will likely be more.”

The president, who ran on an “America First” platform, gave his first recorded update on the unfolding conflict in the Middle East on Sunday afternoon.

He acknowledged the deaths of three U.S. troops during the military operation, saying, “As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives.”

“Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is,” Trump, 79, added in the video posted to X. “Likely be more, but we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case.”

The three soldiers died after Trump ordered strikes against Iran on Saturday and Iran launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East. They mark the first U.S. casualties of Trump’s second term.

The U.S. military has also confirmed that five more service members have been seriously wounded.

Trump said, “We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen,” and pledged to avenge their deaths.

The self-proclaimed peace president then appeared to try to justify his unauthorized war with Iran, touting the U.S. as the “richest, most powerful nation in the world by far.”

“But the only reason we enjoy the quality of life that we do and the freedom and security is we have some things that others are unable to do. It’s because of warriors who are willing to lay down their lives to do battle with our enemies,” he said. “An Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be a dire threat to every American.”

He also framed the Iranian regime as “terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilization.”