Donald Trump’s allies are under fire for their tone-deaf reactions to the deaths of three U.S. service members killed in the president’s surprise war with Iran.

After U.S. Central Command announced the casualties in “Operation Epic Fury” on Sunday morning, GOP lawmakers, right-wing influencers, and members of Trump’s inner circle flooded social media with tributes—some of which drew backlash.

“Freedom is never free,” wrote United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz alongside an American flag emoji following news of the deaths.

UN Ambassador Mike Waltz made a statement on the American casualties. Screenshot//X

Waltz—who was ousted from his previous role as national security adviser after he accidentally added Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic to a Signal group chat discussing sensitive military strikes—quickly faced backlash from critics who viewed his comment as callous.

Mike Waltz took heat for his reaction to the war. SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“Three service members died and you act like it was a check. You are just disgusting. None of you give a damn about our military members,” wrote Fred Wellman, a Democratic congressional candidate in Minnesota.

“Words are cheap when it’s not you family,” another user called “J” added.

Former Trump ally-turned-foe Marjorie Taylor Greene also took aim at far-right influencer Laura Loomer’s response to the deaths.

“3 US Service members have been killed in action as part of Operation Epic Fury,” Loomer wrote. “American heroes. God bless them and their families.”

Screenshot/X

In response, Greene wrote: “This b—h is celebrating the death of American military members and thanking their families for their blood sacrifice. Loomer lost two Congressional races bc nobody respected her or valued her enough to elect her.”

Greene continued: “But this is who Trump takes late night calls from and laps up her praise and worship. Loomer hated Charlie Kirk bc he spoke out against war with Iran the same way I do. War with Iran is AMERICA LAST and we voted against it the same way voters voted against Laura Loomer twice!”

The former Georgia congresswoman went even further: “And now Americans are once again coming home in flag draped coffins from another stupid pointless foreign war for foreign regime change on behalf of Israel. And Laura Loomer demanded it and begged for it. Sign up for the military, Laura! Go to the front lines, Laura! Maybe then they’ll give you a gun. You don’t love Trump enough unless you go fight Iran yourself.”

Far-right activist Laura Loomer reportedly has the president's ear. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Loomer, dubbed the “Trump whisperer” and known to have the president’s ear, wasn’t the only one in the hot seat.

Billionaire Trump ally Bill Ackman also weighed in on X with remarks that drew criticism.

“The greatest sacrifice one can make is to give up one’s life for another, in this case for hundreds of millions of Americans, 90 million freedom-loving Iranians, and the rest of the world from whom a nuclear and terrorist threat is in the process of being removed,” Ackman, who founded and runs hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, wrote. Ackman has never served in the armed forces.

“Words are inadequate to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Independent journalist Chris Brunet replied: “imagine your son comes home in a box and Bill Ackman, Mark Levin, Bari Weiss, Ben Shapiro and Douglas Murray tell you it was a worthy sacrifice.”

Screenshot/X

War hawk Sen. Lindsey Graham’s condolence post also doubled as an endorsement of further military action.

“Like all Americans, I am heartbroken to lose the best among us — our men and women in uniform — in a struggle with a vicious enemy,” the conservative lawmaker, who is a veteran but has never seen direct combat, began.

Screenshot/X

“To make sure that our service members do not sacrifice in vain, we must finish the job. The cause of taking down the largest state sponsor of terrorism, the regime in Iran, is a noble cause and it must be completed.”

Graham added: “The worst thing that can happen for our military members is for their sacrifice not to count. It’s imperative we finish the job and sink the mothership of terrorism, the Iranian regime, forever.”

Critics blasted the South Carolina senator for what they described as shameless rhetoric.

“Here comes the cheap talk. Their loved ones are safe at home,” one X user wrote.

Another added: “You have no shame. I wish your kids and grandkids were there in the front line and see how you feel about that.”