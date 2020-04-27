America Is About to Blow Past the 60,000 Coronavirus Deaths Trump Said Would Be a Win

Sometime this week, maybe Wednesday or Thursday, the United States will pass 60,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. As I write these words on Sunday morning we’re at 54,265. Over the last seven days, we’ve averaged 2,132 deaths per day, with no slowdown yet in sight.

That threshold matters because after the initial and possibly panicked estimates of two million or more dead, the calmer statistical models put the toll at 60,000, and Donald Trump of course seized on that, proclaiming that it proved a) how unfair the libs and the fake newsers are and b) what a perfect job he’s done responding to the crisis.

He said on Monday, April 21, when the death count was at 41,000, that, “Now we’re going toward 50—I’m hearing, or 60,000 people. One is too many. I always say it… But we would have had millions of deaths instead of—it looks like we’ll be at about a 60,000 mark, which is 40,000 less than the lowest number thought of.”