American Athing Mu Grabs Women’s 800-Meter Gold at Tokyo Olympics

Athing Mu led from start to finish to become the first American woman to win the Olympic 800-meter gold for more than half a century. The 19-year-old from Trenton, New Jersey, was absolutely dominant on the Tokyo track on Tuesday, setting a new American record of 1:55.21 to beat Britain's Keely Hodgkinson, who took the silver medal spot. She is the first American to win gold in the event since Madeline Manning at Mexico City in 1968.
Back home in Trenton, Mu’s family watched with joy and celebrated her victory, as captured by local outlet WHYY:
Meanwhile, the Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah completed a rare double-double as she led the field in the 200 meters in 21.53 seconds, the second-fastest time in history. Thompson-Herah won the 100 and 200 sprints in Rio five years ago and has repeated the same feat in Japan. Silver went to the 18-year-old Namibian Christine Mboma, who was forced to switch over from the 400 meters because of excessive, but naturally occurring, testosterone levels. Used to the longer distance, Mboma was the slowest starter of all, but stormed through to come in second in a time of 21.81, edging the American Gabby Thomas.