American Businessman Scott Hapgood Claims Self Defense in Anguilla Hotel Worker Death

A Connecticut businessman charged with manslaughter in the death of a hotel worker on the Caribbean island of Anguilla has released a photograph that he says proves he was only acting in self-defense. Scott Hapgood, 44, released a photo purportedly showing his bloodied and bruised face after a brawl with the worker his family described as a “literal fight to survive.” According to a family statement, the Hapgoods let the man in their room even though they said they did not call for any hotel staff. “The man knocked on the door, saying he was there to fix a broken sink... Like any of us would, [Scott] trusted a hotel staff person in uniform,” the statement said. The maintenance worker, Kenny Mitchel, died from being beaten and choked while in Hapgood's room, according to police and a coroner's report. The family statement didn't explain how the fight first started. Hapgood's defense team has previously said Mitchel was armed with a knife. Court proceedings in Anguilla have been scheduled for August.