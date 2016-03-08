American Fatally Stabbed in Tel Aviv

CHEAT SHEET
One American tourist was killed and 13 people were injured Tuesday throughout Israel in multiple attacks by Palestinians, officials said. The incidents occurred over a span of roughly 90 minutes in East Jerusalem, Petah Tikva, and Jaffa (the southern part of ancient city Tel Aviv). The unidentified American victim was stabbed in Jaffa, and the 22-year-old assailant in that attack was shot dead by police. The attackers reportedly used both guns and knives to injure Israeli police and passersby. Vice President Joe Biden was reportedly visiting a mile away from where the Jaffa stabbings took place.