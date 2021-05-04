CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
American Girl to Bring Back Its Original Dolls for 35th Anniversary
GET EXCITED
Read it at HuffPost
American Girl has announced it will bring back its original characters in honor of the brand’s 35th anniversary, HuffPost reports. The six dolls—Samantha, Kirsten, Molly, Felicity, Addy and Josefina—will come in their iconic outfits and be packaged in original American Girl doll boxes. American Girl will also release music and a book to celebrate its birthday. “Over the years, we’ve received many letters from girls telling us that they became history or English majors because of their love of American Girl—or they went into journalism because they identified with Kit, and the list goes on,” said Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl. She said the comeback is targeted at the dolls’ millennial fanbase.