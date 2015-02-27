American Hacked to Death in Bangladesh

CHEAT SHEET
Avijit Roy, 42, a Bangladeshi-born American known for his Mukto-Mona blog’s outspoken views against religion in politics and criticism of Islamic fundamentalism, was killed by a group of men armed with machetes on Thursday night. Roy and his wife, 35-year-old Rafida Ahmed, were on their way back home from a book fair in Dhaka when the men attacked. Ahmed also suffered serious injuries and is being treated at a hospital. Police are investigating the crime; they have recovered two machetes so far.