'American Idol' Creator Sues Fox

Simon Fuller, one of the creators of American Idol, is suing Fox. Fuller claims he should be paid a huge fee for the upcoming Simon Cowell show The X Factor. In 2005, as part of a settlement for a copyright-infringement lawsuit against Cowell, Fox agreed to pay Fuller for the new show after it premiered in the U.K., and to credit him as an executive producer. Fuller was entitled to the same deal if The X Factor ever came to America. And now that the show will launch in September, he says Fox is refusing to hold to that deal. Details of the possible damages aren’t known, but they're expected to be in the millions.