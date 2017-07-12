American Knocks Top-Seed Andy Murray Out of Wimbledon

CHEAT SHEET
Andy Murray, ranked first in men’s singles, lost his shot at a third Wimbledon title after losing to American tennis player Sam Querrey (ranked at no. 24) on Wednesday. Querrey beat the British star in the quarter-final 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1, becoming the first American in the men’s semi-finals in eight years. Murray appeared to be struggling throughout the match with a recent hip injury. “The whole tournament I’ve been a little bit sore but I tried my best right to the end. I’m proud about that. There was obviously an opportunity. I’m sad it’s over,” he said.