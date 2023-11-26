American on List of Hostages to be Released by Hamas on Sunday

An American hostage is reportedly among the hostages set to be released by Hamas on Sunday, an Israeli official told CNN.

The identity of the U.S. citizen was unclear, though only three Americans, including 4-year-old Abigail Eden, match the criteria of the Israel-Hamas truce terms, which include the release of women and children.

“We are now hopeful that Abigail will be released and reunited with her family,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on State of the Union on Sunday. “She turned four just two days ago. She has been through hell. She had her parents killed right in front of her and has been held hostage for the last several weeks.”

Sullivan, however, urged caution, saying the administration has a “don't trust but verify” mindset when dealing with Hamas.

“Today should be a good day, a joyful day, but until we actually see it happen, we are going to remain really at the edge of our seat,” he told CNN.

Since Friday’s first exchange of Hamas-held hostages and Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, 41 hostages have been released. Saturday’s exchange was delayed after Hamas accused Israel of not allowing enough aid to reach northern Gaza and not releasing Palestinian prisoners, an accusation Israel denied. An impasse was resolved after negotiations involving Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S.

A number of foreign nationals were also released between Friday and Saturday, including 14 Thai nationals and one person from the Phillippines. Medics told CNN that the foreigners were in “stable condition” following their nearly two months in captivity.