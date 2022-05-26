CHEAT SHEET
‘American Pie’ Singer Drops Out of NRA Convention
Don McLean, 71-year-old singer of the hit song “American Pie,” announced that he will no longer perform at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention this weekend after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead. He was meant to play at the NRA’s Grand Ole Night of Freedom concert on Saturday in Houston, which is about 250 miles from Uvalde, but was facing pressure on social media to drop out. “In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention,” McLean said in a statement. “I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well.”