American Planned to Join Al Qaeda

A private in the National Guard reportedly with plans to desert and join al Qaeda in Syria was arrested on Sunday as he attempted to cross into Canada. Authorities allege that Nicholas Teausant was also discussing a plot to bomb the Los Angeles subway system. Teausant, a 20-year-old student in Stockton, CA, had been posting messages on social media indicating that he wanted to conduct jihad and bring down America. He is being charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and faces 15 years in prison.