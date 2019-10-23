CHEAT SHEET
American Soldier Missing Since 1950 Identified From Remains Handed Over by North Korea Last Year
An American solider who was reported missing in 1950 during the Korean War has been identified from the remains turned over by North Korea last year after a meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un. Sgt. James Ernest Smith Jr., of Sedgwick, Kansas, was just 21-years-old when he was reported missing. Smith's unit was attacked near Kujang-dong in North Korea on November 25, 1950. Several Americans who survived the war said Smith died the following January at a prisoner of war camp. In July 2018, North Korea handed over 55 boxes it said contained the remains of U.S. service members from the war which were then sent to a laboratory in Hawaii for identification. At least three other U.S. service members have been identified from that repatriation, according to Stripes. Smith will reportedly be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.